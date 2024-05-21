Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,670,000 after buying an additional 37,716 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,425.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,130,360.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679 in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

