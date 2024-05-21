Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,938 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of MFA Financial worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MFA Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of MFA opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,749.78%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

