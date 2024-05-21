Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 147,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,846,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

