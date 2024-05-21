Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 139.8% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Raymond James by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

