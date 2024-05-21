Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $130,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE PK opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

