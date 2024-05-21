Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,229 shares of company stock worth $9,080,064. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Terex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Terex by 78.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

