Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 42,625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 27,996 call options.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,861. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,374,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 167,786 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,864 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

