Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $190.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Instruments traded as high as $197.24 and last traded at $196.77, with a volume of 246273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.02.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 88,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,903.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

