Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after acquiring an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 205,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 558,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,691,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $168.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $170.76.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,042 shares of company stock worth $1,661,483. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

