The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $87.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $99.03 and last traded at $99.03, with a volume of 48899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

