The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez Buys 2,341 Shares of Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,865.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The Eastern Company has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

EML has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

