The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

