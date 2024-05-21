The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,206.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

