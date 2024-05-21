The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $546.96

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 546.96 ($6.95) and traded as high as GBX 592 ($7.52). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 591 ($7.51), with a volume of 168,245 shares traded.

The Merchants Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 546.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 537.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £870.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2,814.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The Merchants Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13,333.33%.

Insider Activity

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

In other The Merchants Trust news, insider Mal Patel bought 400 shares of The Merchants Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,148 ($2,730.05). Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Featured Stories

