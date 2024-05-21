The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $8.07. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 17,233 shares.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Swiss Helvetia Fund
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.