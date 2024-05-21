The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $8.07. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 17,233 shares.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.