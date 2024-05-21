The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.06.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $20,574,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 193.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 842,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.