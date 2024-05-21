The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.06.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $20,574,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 193.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 842,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
