THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in THOR Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

