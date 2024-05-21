Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Critical Review

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Timbercreek Financial and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timbercreek Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Timbercreek Financial.

This table compares Timbercreek Financial and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timbercreek Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.42 $54.01 million $1.89 8.14

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Timbercreek Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Timbercreek Financial and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timbercreek Financial N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 45.87% 11.65% 2.51%

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Timbercreek Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timbercreek Financial

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.