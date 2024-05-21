Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Titan International worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Titan International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Titan International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Titan International by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Titan International

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWI

Titan International Stock Down 2.9 %

Titan International stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.32 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.