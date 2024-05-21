Traders Buy High Volume of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 11,048 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average daily volume of 5,370 call options.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

