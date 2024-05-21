Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 248,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 17% compared to the typical volume of 212,913 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,391.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 13.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,582,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.69. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

