Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 2,344 call options.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 253,230 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.