Traders Purchase High Volume of Under Armour Put Options (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 27,904 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 373% compared to the average volume of 5,904 put options.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.