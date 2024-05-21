Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.20. Transocean shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,549,287 shares traded.

Specifically, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 372,380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,772 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Transocean by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $290,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

