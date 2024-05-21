Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Shares Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Treasury Metals Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.
About Treasury Metals
Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Treasury Metals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.