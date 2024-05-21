Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 12,062 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,553,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,934,000 after acquiring an additional 455,115 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

