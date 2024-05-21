Truist Financial Corp Sells 650 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Avion Wealth raised its stake in TriNet Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,502 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

