Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.09. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 519,672 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tuniu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Tuniu Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

