Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Director Stephen G. Kasnet Sells 12,790 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 801,837 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $9,413,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 400,117 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

