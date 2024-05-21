Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 0.7% Following Insider Selling

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $65.12 and last traded at $65.23. Approximately 3,587,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,303,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

Specifically, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 110,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

