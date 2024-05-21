Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.32.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UAA opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 913,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

