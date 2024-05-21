Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

