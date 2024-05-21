Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,654 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 327,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

