Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 5,065 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 over the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

