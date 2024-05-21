Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after buying an additional 114,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 10.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $368.29 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.79.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.