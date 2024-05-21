Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $153.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $156.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

