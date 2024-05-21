Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 363 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $248.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

