Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Medpace by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $397.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.39 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.28.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,236 shares of company stock worth $59,626,117 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

