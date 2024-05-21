Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $162.64.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

