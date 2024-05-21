Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,955 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

