Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $149.49.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

