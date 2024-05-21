Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.2 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,763.45 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,181.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,638.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,523.42.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

