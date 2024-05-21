Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after buying an additional 148,490 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,669 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $4,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.