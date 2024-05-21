Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 49.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $218.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.29 and a 1 year high of $220.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.68.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

