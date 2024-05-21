Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 4,301 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -201.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

