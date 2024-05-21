Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,950 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

