Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Varonis Systems by 168.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 74,444 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

