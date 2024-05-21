Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -256.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

