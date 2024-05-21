Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.55

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.55 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 40.20 ($0.51). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 66,585 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.71. The firm has a market cap of £50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14.

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

