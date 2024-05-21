Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $116.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $99.74 and last traded at $98.89. 1,650,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,000,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.81.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Vertiv by 723.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $2,450,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $7,648,000. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $3,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

